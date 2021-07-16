Type 26 to get future anti-ship cruise missile

RCN takes delivery of second Harry DeWolf-class AOPS
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships will bolster the Royal Canadian Navy’s presence in the high north.
The UK MoD has confirmed that the RN's Type 26 frigates will be fitted with the in-development FC/ASW from 2028.
Responding to a Parliamentary question, UK Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin wrote: 'The Planning Assumption for Service Entry for Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon on the T26 Frigate and Typhoon aircraft is 2028 and 2030 respectively.'
On board the Type 26, FC/ASW, will be launched via the Lockheed Martin-built Mk41 VLS. The system will also be compatible with the French Sylver A-70 VLS.
Commenting on the move, a UK MoD spokesperson told Shephard: 'Type 26 will be ...
While Australian defence officials have not made any official announcement, it seems the Hunter class is facing sizeable delays.
Damen Shipyards has returned the HNLMS Snellius to the Royal Netherlands Navy following a successful modernisation programme.
Spain's Escribano has equipped Peru's maritime patrol vessels with its Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS.
Atlas Elektronik (AEUK) will deliver the Passenger Transfer Boats (PTBs) to the RN for use with the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.
Naval Group has been assigned a leading role in the USSPS project, which aims to create an unmanned miniaturised oil rig technology-based platform capable of persistent maritime surveillance.