Naval Warfare

Type 26 to get future anti-ship cruise missile

16th July 2021 - 15:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A concept image of MBDA’s Perseus missile. (Photo: MBDA)

The Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW), being developed by MBDA, will equip the RNs City-class Type 26 frigates and RAF Typhoon aircraft.

The UK MoD has confirmed that the RN's Type 26 frigates will be fitted with the in-development FC/ASW from 2028.

Responding to a Parliamentary question, UK Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin wrote: 'The Planning Assumption for Service Entry for Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon on the T26 Frigate and Typhoon aircraft is 2028 and 2030 respectively.'

On board the Type 26, FC/ASW, will be launched via the Lockheed Martin-built Mk41 VLS. The system will also be compatible with the French Sylver A-70 VLS.

Commenting on the move, a UK MoD spokesperson told Shephard: 'Type 26 will be ...

