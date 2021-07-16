Type 26 to get future anti-ship cruise missile

The UK MoD has confirmed that the RN's Type 26 frigates will be fitted with the in-development FC/ASW from 2028.

Responding to a Parliamentary question, UK Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin wrote: 'The Planning Assumption for Service Entry for Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon on the T26 Frigate and Typhoon aircraft is 2028 and 2030 respectively.'

On board the Type 26, FC/ASW, will be launched via the Lockheed Martin-built Mk41 VLS. The system will also be compatible with the French Sylver A-70 VLS.

Commenting on the move, a UK MoD spokesperson told Shephard: 'Type 26 will be ...