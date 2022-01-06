Turkey orders new refuelling vessels for fast attack craft

Germany orders Mini-DRFD sets
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.
Turkish defence procurement agency SSB has signed a contract with a JV between Özata and Desan Shipyards to acquire four refuelling ships for the Turkish Naval Forces.
The SSB had issued an RfP in December 2020 for a pair of new tankers to refuel naval vessels in ports or anchorages in a quick and secure way. The RfP made provision for two additional tankers to be ordered as an option.
A little over a year later, the Özata/Desan JV won a competitive tender and a contract was confirmed. SSB chief Ismail Demir took to Twitter on 30 December 2021 to …
Advanced autonomy solutions from HII and Sea Machines support mission planning and collaboration between uncrewed systems.
The Myanmar Navy commissioned eight new vessels, including a second-hand submarine, in late December.
Japan is exploring the possibility of equipping its submarines with cruise missiles that can be launched from underwater — but it has never done this before.
The Philippines' acquisition of two corvettes will probably be the last big-ticket military procurement for Duterte's administration.
Japan and the UAE will benefit from the latest SeaSparrow contract for Raytheon.