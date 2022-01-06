To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkey orders new refuelling vessels for fast attack craft

6th January 2022 - 10:38 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

Design image of the new refuelling vessel for the Turkish Naval Forces. (Image: Özata/Desan JV)

Four new tankers for the Turkish Naval Forces will each have a range of 500nmi and a top speed of 15kt.

Turkish defence procurement agency SSB has signed a contract with a JV between Özata and Desan Shipyards to acquire four refuelling ships for the Turkish Naval Forces.

The SSB had issued an RfP in December 2020 for a pair of new tankers to refuel naval vessels in ports or anchorages in a quick and secure way. The RfP made provision for two additional tankers to be ordered as an option.

A little over a year later, the Özata/Desan JV won a competitive tender and a contract was confirmed. SSB chief Ismail Demir took to Twitter on 30 December 2021 to …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

