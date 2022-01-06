Turkey orders new refuelling vessels for fast attack craft

Turkish defence procurement agency SSB has signed a contract with a JV between Özata and Desan Shipyards to acquire four refuelling ships for the Turkish Naval Forces.

The SSB had issued an RfP in December 2020 for a pair of new tankers to refuel naval vessels in ports or anchorages in a quick and secure way. The RfP made provision for two additional tankers to be ordered as an option.

A little over a year later, the Özata/Desan JV won a competitive tender and a contract was confirmed. SSB chief Ismail Demir took to Twitter on 30 December 2021 to …