Turkey celebrates milestone in national submarine steel production

Turkey has taken strides towards bolstering its naval capabilities with domestically made steel after achieving a milestone in the localisation of submarine steel production. Earlier this month, the country’s Ministry of National Defence announced the delivery of submarine steel produced jointly by Turkish steel producer Erdemir and steel product manufacturer Miilux Oy to the Gölcük Naval Shipyard Command.

The delivery was the culmination of a two-year effort spearheaded by the Gölcük Naval Shipyard Command, the National Submarine Design Office and ASFAT Inc., an affiliate of the country’s Ministry of National Defence. The project has the potential to transition the country’s military from