Turkey celebrates milestone in national submarine steel production

20th February 2024 - 22:06 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

A total of 36 domestically produced steel plates, amounting to approximately 92 tons, were delivered to Gölcük Naval Shipyard Command. (Photo: Miilux Oy)

Turkey’s attempts to construct indigenous submarine projects has taken a step closer to reality with the delivery of domestically manufactured steel for submarines.

Turkey has taken strides towards bolstering its naval capabilities with domestically made steel after achieving a milestone in the localisation of submarine steel production. Earlier this month, the country’s Ministry of National Defence announced the delivery of submarine steel produced jointly by Turkish steel producer Erdemir and steel product manufacturer Miilux Oy to the Gölcük Naval Shipyard Command.

The delivery was the culmination of a two-year effort spearheaded by the Gölcük Naval Shipyard Command, the National Submarine Design Office and ASFAT Inc., an affiliate of the country’s Ministry of National Defence. The project has the potential to transition the country’s military from

