TKMS sheds light on India and Singapore submarine projects

While Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) waits for the outcome of negotiations between India and Germany for the Project 75I submarine programme, it believes its partnership with India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) can deliver some much-needed submarine building capacity.

TKMS and MDL were the sole bidders for Indian Project 75I programme, which will build six follow-up vessels to the Kalvari class over seven years.

Speaking to Shephard in Singapore, TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard said that the negotiation process was currently “complicated” by the change in government in Berlin, but also that new Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a “clear vision” on