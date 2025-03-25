To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

TKMS sheds light on India and Singapore submarine projects

25th March 2025 - 09:26 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

The Kalvari class will be replaced with the P75I submarines. (Photo: Indian Navy)

The company is growing its submarine building capacity in anticipation of news on the P75I project.

While Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) waits for the outcome of negotiations between India and Germany for the Project 75I submarine programme, it believes its partnership with India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) can deliver some much-needed submarine building capacity.

TKMS and MDL were the sole bidders for Indian Project 75I programme, which will build six follow-up vessels to the Kalvari class over seven years.

Speaking to Shephard in Singapore, TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard said that the negotiation process was currently “complicated” by the change in government in Berlin, but also that new Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a “clear vision” on

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

