TKMS enters Australian Tier 2 combatant market

German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has joined the clamour created by the Australian Defence Strategic Review’s (DSR’s) desire to procure a new Tier 2 surface combatant for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) by demonstrating a new MEKO A210 corvette at the Indo-Pacific Maritime exhibition in Sydney.

TKMS entered the fray with its latest design, an evolution of the company’s existing MEKO 200, which has proven successful on the international market with four batches of ship delivered to seven different countries.

The A210 corvette will be 127.5m-long and 16.7m-wide displacing some 4,750 tons, which will be on the large size for a standard corvette, but has reflected a