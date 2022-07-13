The PLA Navy and its carrier conundrum (Opinion)
The three worlds of defence procurement, politics and entertainment unexpectedly converged to become part of a national discussion with June's launch of the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) third aircraft carrier, the CV-18 Fujian.
While it is officially the third carrier in the fleet, and thus not the first to be launched by Beijing, it is still in a class by itself, as it is the force's only conventional, flattop design.
The next event in proximity to the CV-18's 'coming out' is the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February, and has turned into a massive, murderous
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy orders more propulsors for Virginia-class submarines
USN issues another propulsor contract modification for Viriginia-class submarines.
-
For Lauderdale sails from Ingalls ahead of commissioning
San Antonio-class LPD Fort Lauderdale has departed Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding site ahead of the ships commissioning in Florida.
-
Royal Navy negotiating Naval Strike Missile purchase
Shephard understands the UK Royal Navy is negotiating a purchase of the Naval Strike Missile to fill a surface lethality gap created by the imminent retirement of the Harpoon Block 1C missile in 2023.
-
Australia orders first Naval Strike Missiles
Australia has ordered its first anti-ship missiles from Norway to equip its surface warships.
-
Fincantieri delivers OPV Sheraouh to Qatar
This delivery is part of a €4 billion programme that includes two OPVs, four corvettes and one landing platform dock.
-
Oboe landing craft receives independent ‘structural approval’
Serco Australia and Civmec are touting their Oboe landing craft for an Australian Army tender.