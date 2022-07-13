The PLA Navy and its carrier conundrum (Opinion)

The three worlds of defence procurement, politics and entertainment unexpectedly converged to become part of a national discussion with June's launch of the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) third aircraft carrier, the CV-18 Fujian.

While it is officially the third carrier in the fleet, and thus not the first to be launched by Beijing, it is still in a class by itself, as it is the force's only conventional, flattop design.

The next event in proximity to the CV-18's 'coming out' is the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February, and has turned into a massive, murderous