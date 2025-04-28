The Philippines strengthens maritime defences amid rising tensions in South China Sea
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) has completed the first of two corvettes for the Philippine Navy (PN) some five months ahead of schedule. The 3,200t BRP Miguel Malvar was handed over late last month before commencing its delivery voyage to the Philippines.
FFG-06, the PN’s most capable warship ever, was formally welcomed at a ceremony in Subic Naval Base earlier this month April, with its commissioning expected midyear. The HDF-3200-based design bears the nomenclature of a guided-missile frigate indicating that the Philippines has reclassified it from a corvette.
The warships had been ordered for PHP28 billion (US$550 million) on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Interview: DSTA collaborates with Leonardo, Thales and Safran for naval C-UAS
In an exclusive interview with Shephard, DSTA chief Ng Chad-son outlines how the agency is reshaping defence tech development through deeper collaboration with industry partners, from AI-enhanced radar to smart naval munitions.
-
BAE Systems to collaborate with Umoe Mandal on Type 26 frigate and Littoral Strike Craft
The agreement is intended to boost opportunities for both UK and Norwegian naval shipbuilding.
-
How the Force Design 2028 will impact US Coast Guard acquisitions
The FD 2028 strategy intends to reduce the bureaucracy in procurement processes while speeding up the field of assets.