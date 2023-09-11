The Philippines has ended its flirtation with China – so what next for the country’s navy?

In addition to US-donated vessels, the Philippine Navy has acquired ships from South Korea, such as the Jose Rizal-class multirole frigates. (Photo: USN)

For decades, largely as a result of historical ties, the US was the only Western country with a strong interest in the Philippines and its navy. Over the past year, other nations have turned their attention to the archipelago. The question is why now? And what is the impact of this shift on the Philippine Navy?