The Philippines has ended its flirtation with China – so what next for the country’s navy?
As the second largest archipelagic state in the world – behind Indonesia – and situated at the edge of the Pacific but with territorial waters at the crossroads of international maritime trade routes, the Philippines has always held a strategic position in Southeast Asia.
Yet for decades the US was the only Western country showing interest and building ties with the Philippines and its navy, with several bases in the country until the non-renewal of the lease in 1991.
Additionally, despite its 36,289km of coastline and its 2,263,816 sq km of EEZ, both of which require considerable maritime capabilities to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
How serious a threat is North Korea's nuclear-armed navy?
As well as splurging on ballistic weapons, North Korea has been developing submarines and surface combatants capable of firing nuclear-tipped missiles. Largely based on outdated designs, do they nonetheless pose a serious regional threat?
-
Why the durable MEKO warship design remains popular with navies
The MEKO design from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) can be found in many navies around the world and the number of countries that are purchasing MEKO ships is growing. Shephard provides an overview of the latest MEKO offerings and how this type of vessel has remained successful on the international markets over the decades.