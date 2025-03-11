To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Indra proposes “Internet of Underwater Things” as possible next step in naval warfare

Indra proposes “Internet of Underwater Things” as possible next step in naval warfare

11th March 2025 - 09:08 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

An image of the Orca XLUUV from Boeing, one of many systems that will form a US hybrid underwater defence fleet. (Image: Boeing)

A new concept of underwater warfare could be needed to take naval defence to its next evolution.

Autonomous underwater vehicles are a growing factor in naval warfare. The market for these vehicles was worth US$2 billion in 2024, and is projected to grow to twice that size by 2029. But defence technology firm Indra says a new, more connected approach may be necessary if such vehicles and systems are to be effective in seabed defence and warfare for the next generation.

Shephard spoke to Rafael Arcos Palacios, senior manager, D&S Strategy at Indra, who said the industry may need to re-think its provision of underwater uncrewed systems, with a stronger eye on real-time interoperability and communication. He

