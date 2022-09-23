To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Thales seals minehunting sonar MoU in South Korea

23rd September 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Yangyang-class minesweeper Ongjin in foreground of picture. (Photo: ROKN)

A new MoU with a South Korean SME will see Thales provide operational expertise in variable-depth sonars for mine countermeasure missions.

Thales and South Korean SME SonarTech signed an MoU on 21 September for joint in-depth R&D of variable-depth sonars for the next generation of mine countermeasure vessels.

Announced during the first day of the DX Korea 2022 exhibition at the KINTEX Exhibition Center near Goyang, the MoU will see Thales provide operational expertise in HF variable-depth sonars for mine warfare sonar systems.

SonarTech will offer technical expertise in underwater acoustic products and mine warfare hull-mounted sonar inboard electronics.

Thales already has experience in technical cooperation with local Korean partners such as SonarTech and LIG Nex 1, by providing equipment, technology and engineering assistance to develop local equipment.

Shephard previously reported that South Korea plans to implement the Minesweeper Hunter 2 programme in 2024 to replace six ageing Ganggyeong-class minehunters with new 500-700t vessels that would operate with autonomous underwater vehicles.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us