Thales, CS Group partner on cyber-secure naval navigation system

Thales’ TopAxyz inertial navigation unit graphic. (Photo: Thales)

The inertial navigation system has already been demonstrated during a first sea trial on a military vessel.

Thales and CS Group have partnered to offer a cyber-secure navigation system comprising the TopAxyz inertial measurement unit (IMU) that has been extensively used in civil aviation.

CS Group integrated a naval version of the unit onto a navy vessel in under a day.

At the core of the system is the TopAxyz IMU from Thales, integrated with real-time computing from CS Group.

Tristan Grivel, VP for business development in the flight avionics business at Thales, said: ‘After proving their value onboard aircraft, space launchers and French Army land vehicles, Thales inertial navigation systems are now available for naval platforms.'

He added: ‘Thales and CS Group have combined their complementary expertise to offer a navigation system that delivers the highest levels of trust, performance and security to ensure the success of naval missions.’

The Thales/CS Group system requires no calibration during its service life, reducing costs.

Thales said the system offered ‘high-precision pointing, gyrocompass, location and navigation functionality’ for all types of naval platforms.