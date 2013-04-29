Thales’ APAR completes first Sea Acceptance Test

Thales’s multi-function Active Phased Array Radar (APAR) has undergone the first Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) on the new Iver Huitfeldt Class frigates of the Royal Danish Navy with positive results. The test was performed with the first APAR delivered to the Royal Danish Navy, installed on HDMS Peter Willemoes.

Thales delivered three APAR systems for the Iver Huitfeldt Class frigates under a contract signed in December 2006. Between 2011 and 2012 the systems were installed on the three ships of this class: HDMS Iver Huitfeldt, HSMS Peter Willemoes and HDMS Niels Juel.



APAR is a multi-function radar (MFR) designed to perform various tasks simultaneously, including the automatic detection and tracking of low altitude targets (such as sea skimmers), detection and tracking of air targets and missile guidance support. It is designed for the terminal guidance (CW/ICWI) requirements of SM-2 and ESSM missiles. ICWI is Interrupted Continuous Wave Illumination. This feature enables a single fire control radar to control several missiles simultaneously, thereby enhancing a ship's defence capabilities.



The APAR antenna consists of four arrays, each array composed of more than 3000 very small radar transmitter/receiver (T/R) elements. The combination of T/R modules in one array can generate narrow beams that can be pointed in any direction within a cone of about 140 degrees in azimuth and 85 degrees in elevation. Combined, the four arrays cover the full 360 degrees. Switching from one beam to another can be done very rapidly. The use of so many T/R modules gives this radar unique performance and high operational availability. The inherent agility of APAR guarantees a high performance in the most adverse conditions, under severe electronic protection measures.



Gerben Edelijn, CEO, Thales Nederland, said of the SAT: 'This SAT demonstrates our capability to maintain the highest possible level of product quality over a long period of time. We are proud of the excellent relation with the Royal Danish Navy.’



Following this SAT, there will be a Harbour Acceptance Test later this year to test the ship’s Anti Air Warfare and Fire Control capabilities. The programme is scheduled to end early 2014.