Textron carries on with UISS support

Navalised Iron Dome completes first interceptions from Sa’ar 6 corvette
The crew of Sa’ar 6 corvette INS Magen led recent C-Dome tests.
Textron Systems has received another contract modification from the USN to support the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) USV and towed sensor payload, which is a mine countermeasures (MCM) component of the USN Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme.
The DoD announced on 18 February that Textron would perform ‘engineering and technical support’, and provide incidental materials in aid of UISS.
Work on the $41.7 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command is expected to be completed by April 2023.
UISS forms part of the LCS MCM Package, which uses a system-of-systems approach to target specific portions of the water column and segments of the MCM detect-to-engage sequence.
Textron is set to complete work on the previous contract modification in March 2022.
The crew of Sa’ar 6 corvette INS Magen led recent C-Dome tests.
China stands accused of illuminating an Australian military aircraft with a laser, something it has not denied.
Gibbs & Cox will aid the emerging DDG(X) programme ‘well as other emerging ship concepts’, the DoD announced on 17 February.
Sonardyne has launched a wireless initiation capability for naval mine disposal.
Comments from the head of the RN about hypersonic ambitions came shortly before UK officials met with their French counterparts to progress the joint Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon project.
The Hellenic Navy requires a contractor to maintain and sustain the two engines powering an ex-Norwegian patrol boat.