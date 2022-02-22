To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Textron carries on with UISS support

22nd February 2022 - 15:27 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The USN evaluated in-port launch and recovery of the UISS USV during integration testing with the LCS vessel USS Independence in San Diego. (Photo: USN)

The USN requires continued input from Textron for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System.

Textron Systems has received another contract modification from the USN to support the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) USV and towed sensor payload, which is a mine countermeasures (MCM) component of the USN Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programme.

The DoD announced on 18 February that Textron would perform ‘engineering and technical support’, and provide incidental materials in aid of UISS.

Work on the $41.7 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command is expected to be completed by April 2023.

UISS forms part of the LCS MCM Package, which uses a system-of-systems approach to target specific portions of the water column and segments of the MCM detect-to-engage sequence.

Textron is set to complete work on the previous contract modification in March 2022.

