GRSE lays keel for its first Indian ASW corvette
GRSE in India is proceeding with construction of anti-submarine warfare corvettes for the Indian Navy.
In order to improve its Antarctic naval capabilities, the Argentinian MoD announced that the national shipyard Tandanor will build a new icebreaker for the Argentinian Navy.
The MoD was given green light to proceed with the procurement process after the national government published the Administrative Decision 1269/2021 on 28 December. The document allocated around $8.5 million for the development of basic engineering and a building plan.
The MoD did not disclose details about the timeframe of this programme. Additionally, this acquisition was not included in the latest government defence procurement plan for 2021-2023, released early this year.
Argentina has been seeking a polar vessel to be used in logistic missions alongside the country’s sole icebreaker ARA Almirante Irízar.
In June 2020, the MoD tried to procure the Australian icebreaker RSV Aurora Australis. However, the negotiations with P&O Maritime Logistics did not make progress.
It is 19 years since the German Navy sent a warship as far as Asia-Pacific, but more visits are planned.
Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation and Martin Defense Group were selected to build and test Manta Ray unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). The companies are each developing unique full-scale demonstration systems.
A stateless vessel carrying 1400 AK-47 rifles has been intercepted by the US Navy.
Norway joins more than 20 countries in ordering Saab's TactiCall Integrated Communication System.
Malaysia has now received all four Keris-class vessels from China.