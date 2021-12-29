To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Tandanor will build a new icebreaker for the Argentinian Navy

29th December 2021 - 18:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The new polar vessel will be used in logistic missions (photo - Argentinian MoD)

In order to improve its Antarctic naval capabilities, the Argentinian MoD announced that the national shipyard Tandanor will build a new icebreaker for the Argentinian Navy.

The MoD was given green light to proceed with the procurement process after the national government published the Administrative Decision 1269/2021 on 28 December. The document allocated around $8.5 million for the development of basic engineering and a building plan.

The MoD did not disclose details about the timeframe of this programme. Additionally, this acquisition was not included in the latest government defence procurement plan for 2021-2023, released early this year.

Argentina has been seeking a polar vessel to be used in logistic missions alongside the country’s sole icebreaker ARA Almirante Irízar.

In June 2020, the MoD tried to procure the Australian icebreaker RSV Aurora Australis. However, the negotiations with P&O Maritime Logistics did not make progress.

