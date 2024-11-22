Taiwan reinvigorates its asymmetrical approach to naval warfare
Taiwan faces an existential threat from China as People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and warships harass the island on a daily basis. The Republic of China Navy (ROCN) is confronting both grey-zone tactics and the threat of a Chinese blockade or full-blown invasion.
A ‘porcupine’ strategy, promulgated in Taiwan’s 2018 Overall Defense Concept policy, called for platforms and asymmetric capabilities to deter a Chinese invasion. This strategy, however, was not wholeheartedly pursued, and the concept disappeared from subsequent Ministry of National Defense (MND) documents.
The ROCN continued to field a traditionally structured navy, but there are renewed signs that the
