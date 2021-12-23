Taiwan receives final minelayers but development lags on frigates

Ukraine to acquire Danish MPV80 ships
The latest MoU continues a trend for Ukraine to work with several international shipbuilders on boosting its naval capabilities.
The Republic of China Navy (ROCN) took delivery of the final two fast mine-layers from Lung Teh Shipbuilding at Suao port, Yilan, on 16 December.
These vessels – which look something akin to a launch – can lay mines using an automated system developed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST).
The craft are often referred to as the Min Jiang class, but the ROCN has not formally christened them with that name. The keels for these third and fourth minelayers, displacing 347t and 41m in length, had been laid on 17 April 2020.
Work on …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The latest MoU continues a trend for Ukraine to work with several international shipbuilders on boosting its naval capabilities.
According to STADT Group founder and CEO Hallvard Slettevoll, the invitation and acceptance into the European Patrol Corvette consortium recognised the company’s experience in maritime electric propulsion.
US State Department approves potential $1.32 billion deal for electromagnetic aircraft launch system and aircraft arresting gear to be sold to France — Congress will now decide.
The keel was laid for the first French Navy FDI frigate on 16 December; at the same time, the PSIM sensor mast was powered up.
The Intercept and Escort craft project plans to replace four types of boat with up to 61 new craft.
The Italian Navy’s first Logistic Support Ship, Vulcano, was delivered in March; Fincantieri has just been contracted to build a second vessel.