Taiwan receives final minelayers but development lags on frigates

23rd December 2021 - 00:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Taiwan’s navy has now received all four minelayers from Lung Teh. (Photo: ROC Presidential Office)

Taiwan's navy has received its final minelayers and a rescue/salvage ship is under construction, although the development of new frigates is experiencing delays.

The Republic of China Navy (ROCN) took delivery of the final two fast mine-layers from Lung Teh Shipbuilding at Suao port, Yilan, on 16 December.

These vessels – which look something akin to a launch – can lay mines using an automated system developed by the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST).

The craft are often referred to as the Min Jiang class, but the ROCN has not formally christened them with that name. The keels for these third and fourth minelayers, displacing 347t and 41m in length, had been laid on 17 April 2020.

Work on …

