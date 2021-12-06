Taiwan lays keel for first indigenous submarine

Japanese programme rolls on for Lockheed Martin
Latest Japanese Aegis contract modification raises total value of the programme beyond $240 million.
A secretive ceremony took place on 16 November, where the keel for Taiwan’s first Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) was laid at the CSBC Corporation shipyard in Kaohsiung.
Adm Liu Chih-pin, the Republic of China Navy’s (ROCN) chief, attended the closed-door ceremony.
Codenamed Hai Chang, the IDS programme’s construction phase commenced in November 2020. Taipei needs modern submarines to dissuade China from mobilising its naval fleet against Taiwan.
In a video clip released by the Ministry of National Defense’s Political Warfare Bureau, a backdrop showed a submarine with an X-shaped rudder, suggesting this represents the final design of the IDS. Its …
Will Uruguay be able to follow through with a plan to buy two OPVs?
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is working on four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
French shipbuilder Naval Group is providing technical assistance across all aspects of the future SSN except for the nuclear reactor.
The Canadian government is investing in Naval Experimentation and Testing – Engineering and Charter Services (NEXT-ECS) to support the country's navy.
Advanced Acoustic Concepts has selected Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 for US DoD programmes.