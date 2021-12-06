To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan lays keel for first indigenous submarine

6th December 2021 - 23:02 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

A screengrab showing in the background the expected form of the IDS from Taiwan. (MND)

Taiwan's submarine programme continues to make progress, with the first keel laid last month.

A secretive ceremony took place on 16 November, where the keel for Taiwan’s first Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) was laid at the CSBC Corporation shipyard in Kaohsiung.

Adm Liu Chih-pin, the Republic of China Navy’s (ROCN) chief, attended the closed-door ceremony.

Codenamed Hai Chang, the IDS programme’s construction phase commenced in November 2020. Taipei needs modern submarines to dissuade China from mobilising its naval fleet against Taiwan.

In a video clip released by the Ministry of National Defense’s Political Warfare Bureau, a backdrop showed a submarine with an X-shaped rudder, suggesting this represents the final design of the IDS. Its …

