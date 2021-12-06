Taiwan lays keel for first indigenous submarine

A secretive ceremony took place on 16 November, where the keel for Taiwan’s first Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) was laid at the CSBC Corporation shipyard in Kaohsiung.

Adm Liu Chih-pin, the Republic of China Navy’s (ROCN) chief, attended the closed-door ceremony.

Codenamed Hai Chang, the IDS programme’s construction phase commenced in November 2020. Taipei needs modern submarines to dissuade China from mobilising its naval fleet against Taiwan.

In a video clip released by the Ministry of National Defense’s Political Warfare Bureau, a backdrop showed a submarine with an X-shaped rudder, suggesting this represents the final design of the IDS. Its …