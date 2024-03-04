Taiwan launches first IDS submarine in attempt to deter Chinese aggression

Taiwan’s initial Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) entered the water in Kaohsiung on 27 February, with such underwater platforms intended to make China think twice before instigating overt military action against Taiwan.

CSBC transferred the submarine from its construction hall to a 35,000t floating dry dock a day earlier. After launch, the submarine moved to a dry dock for ongoing work.

Photos of the event gave clear views of the IDS design, which features a partial double hull and X-configured rudder.

Submarines have proven important to Taipei’s asymmetric warfare preparations in case the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attempted to blockade or