Swiftships awarded contract for Egyptian patrol craft

Swiftships has been awarded a $22.1 million contract for six 28m Coastal Patrol Craft material production kits, Zodiac RIBS, and equipment under a US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case to Egypt.

Work under the FMS deal will be completed by November 2023, and contract options could increase the value of the work to $26.35 million.

Under the contract, the company will also supply Forward Looking Infrared Systems, personal computer packages, and associated contractor engineering technical services for the programme.

Swiftships’ 28m boat has a top speed of 25kt and a range of 900nmi, which can be extended by afloat refuelling.