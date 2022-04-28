Swiftships awarded contract for Egyptian patrol craft

USN offers three paths forward for future fleet
At the high end, the USN’s plans could deliver a fleet of 367 vessels by 2032; however, the lowest alternative would only provide a fleet of 316 ships and submarines.
Swiftships has been awarded a $22.1 million contract for six 28m Coastal Patrol Craft material production kits, Zodiac RIBS, and equipment under a US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case to Egypt.
Work under the FMS deal will be completed by November 2023, and contract options could increase the value of the work to $26.35 million.
Under the contract, the company will also supply Forward Looking Infrared Systems, personal computer packages, and associated contractor engineering technical services for the programme.
Swiftships’ 28m boat has a top speed of 25kt and a range of 900nmi, which can be extended by afloat refuelling.
At the high end, the USN’s plans could deliver a fleet of 367 vessels by 2032; however, the lowest alternative would only provide a fleet of 316 ships and submarines.
Babcock announces keel laying ceremony for UK Royal Navy’s new Type 31 frigate, with the first of its class expected to be launched by 2023.
Pakistan is on to a good thing with Turkey as it gains experience in warship design and construction, moving from the Babur class towards the Jinnah class.
Construction programmes have not run smoothly but three more submarines — including boats capable of launching nuclear and hypersonic missiles — are expected to arrive with the Russian Navy by the end of 2022.
More efficient and adaptable onboard energy storage is required to cope with the new generation of power-hungry weapon systems and sensors aboard USN vessels.
The Zumwalt-class destroyers recently achieved initial operational capability in December 2021, with the inaugural fleet employment of USS Zumwalt scheduled for later this year.