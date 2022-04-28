To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Swiftships awarded contract for Egyptian patrol craft

28th April 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Swiftships' 28m Coastal Patrol Craft. (Photo: Swiftships)

Swiftships has previously supplied a host of vessels to the Egyptian Navy, including minehunters, survey vessels, and patrol boats.

Swiftships has been awarded a $22.1 million contract for six 28m Coastal Patrol Craft material production kits, Zodiac RIBS, and equipment under a US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case to Egypt.

Work under the FMS deal will be completed by November 2023, and contract options could increase the value of the work to $26.35 million.

Under the contract, the company will also supply Forward Looking Infrared Systems, personal computer packages, and associated contractor engineering technical services for the programme.

Swiftships’ 28m boat has a top speed of 25kt and a range of 900nmi, which can be extended by afloat refuelling.

