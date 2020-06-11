Sweden’s FMV selects iXblue’s Quadrans navigation system

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) has signed a contract with iXblue for 172 Fibre-Optic Gyroscope (FOG) based Quadrans gyrocompasses for a fleet of high-speed crafts.

The gyrocompasses will be delivered between 2020-2024 and will be installed on the Royal Swedish Navy’s CB90 combat boats (pictured).

David Cunningham, Commercial Director at iXblue, said: ‘Our FOG technology having no moving parts and offering exceptional reliability was identified as an ideal solution to keep maintenance costs down… the FMV was familiar with the high-performance delivered by our systems and knew the Quadrans met the specific requirements needed for the CB90’.

The Quadrans are solid-state and strap-down systems which provide heading and attitude data suited for high speeds and operation in challenging environments such as GNSS denied positions. Their open architecture ensures seamless interfacing with all major GNSS systems and third-party navigation software.

