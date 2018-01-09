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Surface Navy 2018: US surface fleet looks to learn from harsh lessons of 2017

9th January 2018 - 22:54 GMT | by Richard Thomas in Washington, DC

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In what will likely be the final public speech before his retirement from the US Navy, VADM Thomas Rowden, commander of surface forces, described some of the current challenges faced by the navy and the operating environment that led to the deaths of 17 sailors in accidents last year.

Delivering a speech on the opening day of the Surface Navy Association symposium on 9 November, Rowden said that incidents involving USS McCain and USS Fitzgerald were ‘preventable’, with the service looking to implement a series of recommendations drawn up in the subsequent internal reviews.

The two Arleigh Burke-class guided

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Richard Thomas

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Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

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