Supacat, Marell Boats partner on M15 patrol boat

The Marell M15 patrol boat. (Photo: Supacat/ Marell)

In September, the Marell M15 was shown at the DSEI event in London.

Supacat and Marell Boats have partnered to offer the M15 Patrol Boat into military and police markets.

The pair are pitching the Marell M15 to the UK Metropolitan Police and are eyeing further procurement opportunities with the UK MoD and other police forces.

Supacat director Phil Applegarth said: ‘Supacat’s experience of military, government and non-defence applications combined with Marell’s expertise in high-speed aluminium boats make a perfect match to grow a common business in the UK defence and security market, as well as in other markets such as the Commonwealth.’

Three Volvo Penta D6-440 DPI engines power the M15 generating a speed from 40 to 50kts.

The partnership said the vessel has ‘exceptional manoeuvrability’ at high and low speeds. The boat is already in service with the Stockholm Sea Police.

The M15 measures 14.9m long with a beam and draught of 4.1m and 0.9m, respectively.