Supacat, Marell Boats partner on M15 patrol boat

Australia has much to mull for its nuke sub hull
The announcement of AUKUS and nuclear-propelled submarines for Australia raised more questions than it answered.
Supacat and Marell Boats have partnered to offer the M15 Patrol Boat into military and police markets.
The pair are pitching the Marell M15 to the UK Metropolitan Police and are eyeing further procurement opportunities with the UK MoD and other police forces.
Supacat director Phil Applegarth said: ‘Supacat’s experience of military, government and non-defence applications combined with Marell’s expertise in high-speed aluminium boats make a perfect match to grow a common business in the UK defence and security market, as well as in other markets such as the Commonwealth.’
Three Volvo Penta D6-440 DPI engines power the M15 generating a speed from 40 to 50kts.
The partnership said the vessel has ‘exceptional manoeuvrability’ at high and low speeds. The boat is already in service with the Stockholm Sea Police.
The M15 measures 14.9m long with a beam and draught of 4.1m and 0.9m, respectively.
The announcement of AUKUS and nuclear-propelled submarines for Australia raised more questions than it answered.
The AN/SPN-46 Automatic Carrier Landing System enables pilots to make a 'hands-off' landing in severe sea states and weather conditions.
SeeByte will modify its mission-level autonomy system, Neptune, to demonstrate interoperability between different autonomous systems.
The USN says it is committed to ensuring decisions are aligned with, and will not impact, the construction of the Columbia-class SSBNs.
The Russian Navy plans to take two additional small missile corvettes of the Buyan-M class to meet immediate operational needs.
The agreement between Leonardo and the French Navy comprises logistics support and maintenance services for the OTO 76/62 SR weapon systems on-board the Horizon, FREMM and FDI -class frigates.