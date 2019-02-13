Steel cutting commences for USCGC Argus

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) has cut first steel for the US Coast Guard’s first Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), Argus, at its facility in Panama City, Florida.

The OPC has been design to deploy independently or as part of task groups and will conduct operations such as counter-smuggling, interdicting undocumented migrants, rescuing mariners, enforcing fisheries laws, responding to disasters and protecting ports.

The coast guard plans to acquire a total of 25 OPCs. The OPC will bridge the gap between the national security cutter and the fast response cutter. The vessel is capable of carrying an MH-60R or MH-65 helicopter and three operational over-the-horizon small boats.

Delivery of the lead ship is scheduled for 2021.

The coast guard has also ordered long lead time materials for the second OPC.