Sri Lanka’s second ex-USCG cutter sails for home
The second ex-US Coast Guard high-endurance cutter for the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) departed from Seattle, US on 3 September.
The vessel, the former USCGC Douglas Munro, had been handed over to Sri Lanka on 26 October 2021. Since then it underwent modernisation to suit Sri Lankan requirements.
It set sail with a Sri Lankan crew aboard and will take approximately two months to arrive at its homeport of Colombo. According to the SLN, the cutter will make port calls in Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines and Singapore on its journey.
The cutter measures 155.2m long, making it the largest-equal vessel in
