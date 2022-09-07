To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sri Lanka’s second ex-USCG cutter sails for home

7th September 2022 - 09:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The second Hamilton-class high-endurance cutter for the Sri Lanka Navy sets sail from Seattle. (Photo: SLN)

Sri Lanka's second Hamilton-class cutter from the US will arrive home in about two months' time, whilst an Indian shipbuilder is constructing a dry dock for the SLN.

The second ex-US Coast Guard high-endurance cutter for the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) departed from Seattle, US on 3 September.

The vessel, the former USCGC Douglas Munro, had been handed over to Sri Lanka on 26 October 2021. Since then it underwent modernisation to suit Sri Lankan requirements.

It set sail with a Sri Lankan crew aboard and will take approximately two months to arrive at its homeport of Colombo. According to the SLN, the cutter will make port calls in Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines and Singapore on its journey.

The cutter measures 155.2m long, making it the largest-equal vessel in

