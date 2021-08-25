Sperry Marine launches additional military layers for VisionMaster

LHD Trieste sea trials commence
Italian-shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun sea trials of Italy's Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Trieste, the bulk of which should be concluded by the end of this year.
Navigation solutions provider Sperry Marine has debuted Additional Military Layers (AMLs) for its VisionMaster radar and Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS).
The AMLs allow defence users to utilise Sperry’s commercial radars on small and large vessels.
Sperry Marine Radar and Chart Displays global line manager Christophe Rios said: ‘In recent years, navies have had to balance performance requirements against tight budgetary control at a time when the scope and number of missions has increased.’
Sperry said combining the navigation functions from VisionMaster with ‘enhanced features’ offering military functionality at a lower total cost than existing naval systems.
Enhancements designed for naval operations include a ‘Red First Strike’ functionality that immediately indicates fast-moving targets such as aircraft and fast attack craft. A ‘Target Intercept’ feature allows operators to plan and execute intercept manoeuvres.
A ‘Freeze Frame’ function lets an operator display a frozen picture of a radar situation taken before implementing radar silence.
