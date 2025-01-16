Spanish F-110 frigate’s new SPY-7 radar achieves successful track, keeping launch on schedule
Lockheed Martin and Spain’s national shipbuilder, Navantia, have achieved the first live track for the Spanish F-110 multi-mission frigate’s AN/SPY-7(V)2 radar.
The tracking was run at Lockheed Martin's Aegis SCOMBA Integration Centre (ASIC) in Moorestown, New Jersey.
Chandra Marshall, vice president of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin explained that the SPY-7 radar system’s tactical hardware and software had accurately tracked airborne objects, which confirmed the system’s maturity and readiness for comprehensive performance testing.
That means the radar system will be tested down to its component level in the next few months before the fully integrated and calibrated system is handed over to the Spanish Navy.
Formal delivery of the SPY-7 radar is scheduled for 2026, representing a key milestone for the construction of the vessel and its Combat System Light-off.
Carlos Lopez, F-110 programme director at Navantia, said the track meant the radar could be added to the F-110 on its allotted schedule.
“This achievement marks a critical milestone in the F-110 programme, and showcases the progress made, ensuring that the programme is on track to meet its scheduled commissioning date for the first frigate in 2028,” he explained.
The F-110 frigates will replace the Santa Maria class of frigates (F80) with an initial fleet of five vessels, with a total programme value of US$4.9 billion.
The first two F-110 frigates are currently under construction, while Lockheed Martin and Navantia work together to integrate the Aegis and SCOMBA Combat System, with its tactical computer programmes. Those systems will be double-tested, both at the ASIC and at the Spanish Navy's land-based test site (CIST) in Rota naval base, Spain, before the first frigate can be launched.
