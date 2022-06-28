To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

F-110 frigate passes critical design review

28th June 2022 - 17:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Critical Design Review for the F-110 frigate. (Photo: Navantia)

All five planned F-110 frigates will be delivered by 2032.

Navantia on 24 June announced that the critical design review (CDR) for the Spanish Navy's future F-110 frigate had been concluded successfully.

Construction of the first blocks for the first-in-class F-110 frigate began in April 2021 with a steel-cutting ceremony.

Navantia said the beginning of manufacturing and progress on the purchase of equipment and material allowed for CDR to be reached with the full guarantee of production work and properly trained personnel.

The CDR work included new elements not undertaken in previous programmes, including an analysis of the functionality of the frigates' future digital twin.

Navantia said the CDR boosts Navantia's international strategy as the F-110 design can now be showcased to international partners.

CDR work began in December 2020. Navantia claims the F-110 design's level of technical maturity is the highest ever reached in one of its programmes.

