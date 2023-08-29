Spain to receive new coastal survey ships
The Spanish shipbuilder has confirmed that it has received a contract to build the ships for €158.6 million ($170 million) following authorisation from Spain’s Council of Ministers.
The company stated on 22 August 2023 that the new ships will be built at its San Fernando shipyard in Cadiz and it has worked with the Ministry of Defence to prepare a conceptual design that can meet the Spanish Navy’s requirements.
The BHCs will be 47m-long, displace 900t and with increased automation technology they will be able to operate with a reduced crew of 30 people. The ships will have a range
