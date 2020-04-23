Spain to gain Aegis fire control via FMS

Lockheed Martin was, on 17 April, awarded a new $519 million cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitised contract to provide Aegis fire control loop development to Spain.

US Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity and reports that $90.7 million of the funding will be obligated at the time of award, with remaining funds not expiring at the end of FY2020.

The Aegis fire control system will also include solid-state S-Band radar processing groups, tools and test equipment for five new multimission frigates that will use the Aegis combat system.

Work will be performed at Lockheed Martin facilities across the US including in California, Florida, New Jersey and Florida. A small proportion of the work will also take place in Ferrol, Spain.