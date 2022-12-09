To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

South Korea to upgrade amphibious assault ship ROKS Dokdo

9th December 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The 15-year-old ROKS Dokdo will undergo an upgrade that will see various subsystems such as its radars replaced. (Photo: US DoD)

The South Korean Navy is upgrading its oldest LPH, has awarded a contract for four new fast attack craft, and has changed tender evaluation processes following criticism from the biggest shipbuilders.

The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) will give its oldest LPH, the 14,500t ROKS Dokdo, an upgrade. The work is to be completed by 2027 as part of a product improvement plan.

To this end, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed an LPX-I PIP contract worth $140 million on 29 November.

Dokdo was commissioned in 2007, so it has already completed 15 years of service. Furthermore, some parts are ready for replacement, and other components are no longer being manufactured.

The PIP will cover five main subsystems, which will bring ROKS Dokdo up to a similar configuration as

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us