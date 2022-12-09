South Korea to upgrade amphibious assault ship ROKS Dokdo

The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) will give its oldest LPH, the 14,500t ROKS Dokdo, an upgrade. The work is to be completed by 2027 as part of a product improvement plan.

To this end, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed an LPX-I PIP contract worth $140 million on 29 November.

Dokdo was commissioned in 2007, so it has already completed 15 years of service. Furthermore, some parts are ready for replacement, and other components are no longer being manufactured.

The PIP will cover five main subsystems, which will bring ROKS Dokdo up to a similar configuration as