South Korea launches first KDX-III Batch 2 destroyer
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) launched the lead KDX-III Batch 2 Aegis-equipped destroyer, destined for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), on 28 July.
Launched in a ceremony at HHI’s Ulsan shipyard, the first-of-class vessel displacing 8,200t will eventually be christened ROKS Jeongjo the Great (DDG-995) when it is delivered before November 2024.
One notable feature of this batch is that it is the first South Korean surface combatant capable of launching ballistic missiles. Its ballistic missile defence and anti-submarine warfare capabilities are also enhanced, thanks to an AN/SPY-1D(V) radar, Aegis Baseline 9.C2 with KII software variant and BMD Baseline 5.
