To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

South Korea launches first KDX-III Batch 2 destroyer

29th July 2022 - 04:12 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The new KDX-III Batch 2 destroyer ROKS Jeongjo the Great is seen at its launch ceremony in Ulsan. (Photo: HHI)

A new batch of Aegis-equipped destroyers is on the way for the ROKN, with the first launched by HHI.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) launched the lead KDX-III Batch 2 Aegis-equipped destroyer, destined for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), on 28 July.

Launched in a ceremony at HHI’s Ulsan shipyard, the first-of-class vessel displacing 8,200t will eventually be christened ROKS Jeongjo the Great (DDG-995) when it is delivered before November 2024.

One notable feature of this batch is that it is the first South Korean surface combatant capable of launching ballistic missiles. Its ballistic missile defence and anti-submarine warfare capabilities are also enhanced, thanks to an AN/SPY-1D(V) radar, Aegis Baseline 9.C2 with KII software variant and BMD Baseline 5.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us