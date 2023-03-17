South Korea approves naval minesweeper programme

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in South Korea gave the green light in January for the development of new mine countermeasures vessels (MCMV), a type to be known as MSH-II.

The project has been allocated funding of KRW1.78 trillion ($1.42 billion), with Kangnam as the prime contractor for these boats that will displace somewhere between 500t and 700t.

The basic design of the MSH-IIs will be completed by 2025, with the first unit to be delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) in 2029. Six boats are likely.

These MCMVs will allow the retirement of six Ganggyeong-class minehunters and