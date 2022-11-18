South American navies grow fleets despite modest budgets

Three Protector-class patrol vessels arrived in Uruguay on 13 November, while an additional example is expected to be handed over in 2023.

Donated by the US, the three ex-USCG ships – Río Arapey, Río de la Plata, and Río Yaguaron – will increase the fleet’s patrol capabilities. Additionally, in early November, upgrades and repairs to the Uruguayan Navy’s flagship, Gral Artigas, were finalised, according to the service. Artigas will be utilised in Uruguay’s Antarctic operations.

As for future acquisitions, the navy's commander, Adm Jorge Wilson, remarked on 15 November that a Chamsuri-class patrol vessel donated by