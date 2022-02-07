Sophisticated wave modelling aids USN seabasing

Screenshot of user interface for the Course/Speed Recommendation Module in the FutureWaves system. (Photo: APS)

General Dynamics subsidiary Applied Physical Sciences continues its work on environmental and ship motion forecasting for the USN.

Applied Physical Sciences (APS), a subsidiary of General Dynamics, has received a $19.16 million IDIQ contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division to continue work on environmental and ship motion forecasting (ESMF) for naval logistics.

‘The ESMF system provides sea-based forces with environmental and ship motion forecasting as input to the common operation tactical picture, in order to forecast windows of opportunity for inter/intra-ship material and personnel movement,’ the DoD explained in a 4 February announcement.

ESMF allows for single-ship and two-ship motion modelling and predictions, it added.

APS was originally selected by the Office of Naval Research to lead the development of ESMF. It developed an X-band radar that measures the orbital velocity of the waves, allowing the system to not only measure the characteristics of the waves, but also to actually time the incident waves and predict when they will meet the vessel’s path.

APS subsequently commercialised its solution as the FutureWaves wave and vessel motion forecasting system.

It will fulfil the latest contract at various sites inside and beyond the continental US, including locations in Guam, Saipan, Japan, Hawaii, Spain, Croatia, and Italy.

Work is expected to be completed by January 2027.