Sonardyne releases life-saving mine clearing capability

With IT 6, navies can perform mine clearances operations, wirelessly and remotely. (Image: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne has launched a wireless initiation capability for naval mine disposal.

Sonardyne has released its new Initiation Transponder 6 (IT 6), which will improve the safety and efficiency of mine countermeasures and EOD with the introduction of a wireless underwater initiation capability.

The device is designed to be connected directly to a remotely deployed, non-electric mine neutralisation device.

This allows EOD teams to send a wireless, acoustic command from their vessel, safely initiating a shock tube detonator.

Recent demonstrations were conducted over distances in excess of 1,000m away.

The development of IT 6 means that service personnel no longer need to hardwire mine neutralisers up to signal relay buoys on the surface and are not reliant on good weather and daylight.

Operations using IT 6s are controlled using Sonardyne’s new rugged Deck Topside case and cabled dunker. The case features a daylight readable interactive seven-inch resistive touch screen and rechargeable battery.

The dunker, which is supplied with ten metres of cable, provides a secure two-way communications link between the surface and IT 6 and is simply lowered over the side of a vessel.