Sonardyne announces new Sentinel sonar order
Sonardyne International will supply Sentinel Intruder Detection Sonar systems to an unnamed country in Asia under a new order announced on 6 March. The contract constitutes the company’s largest ever order for Sentinel.
The customer will deploy the sonars to protect strategically important naval bases across the country. They will be configured to provide long range, wide area detection, tracking and classification of underwater threats.
Sentinel is a diver detection sonar with autonomous monitoring capabilities, designed to detect, track and classify divers and small underwater vehicles approaching a protected asset. The system uses tracking software that combines data from multiple sonars to produce a single picture of the underwater environment, providing wide area situational awareness to operators and commanders.
Nick Swift, business manager for Sonardyne Maritime Security, said: ‘Since its introduction to the market, Sentinel has taken reliable, long range intruder detection to a new level, outperforming far more expensive and complex technologies. This latest order reflects the excellent performance and reliability of Sentinel and we will continue to work closely with the customer during system commissioning and installation.’
More from Naval Warfare
-
Peru partnership may serve as a template for South Korean naval exports into South America
With a growing pipeline of naval modernisation programmes in South America, South Korean companies could be set to expand their presence in the region as recent contract wins highlight growing collaboration.
-
AUKUS plan B? Japan’s submarines stopgap gains traction
Australia’s Collins-class life of type extension has revived debate over whether Canberra needs a contingency plan as risks to every stage of the AUKUS pathway mount. With Japan newly open to exports, the case for a diesel-electric stopgap is gaining traction.
-
Tokyo’s naval export drive gains strategic depth in Southeast Asia
Indonesia’s consideration of Mogami-class frigates points to a widening export opportunity for Tokyo across Southeast Asia and raises the prospect of the Mogami becoming the region’s default mid-tier surface combatant.
-
Frigates and submarines anchor Brazilian naval modernisation worth US$5.52 billion
Shipbuilding programmes established over the past decade are setting Brazil's course towards having one of the most modern navies in the region.