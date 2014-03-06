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Sonardyne announces new Sentinel sonar order

6th March 2014 - 14:53 GMT | by Shephard News Team

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Sonardyne International will supply Sentinel Intruder Detection Sonar systems to an unnamed country in Asia under a new order announced on 6 March. The contract constitutes the company’s largest ever order for Sentinel.

The customer will deploy the sonars to protect strategically important naval bases across the country. They will be configured to provide long range, wide area detection, tracking and classification of underwater threats.

Sentinel is a diver detection sonar with autonomous monitoring capabilities, designed to detect, track and classify divers and small underwater vehicles approaching a protected asset. The system uses tracking software that combines data from multiple sonars to produce a single picture of the underwater environment, providing wide area situational awareness to operators and commanders.

Nick Swift, business manager for Sonardyne Maritime Security, said: ‘Since its introduction to the market, Sentinel has taken reliable, long range intruder detection to a new level, outperforming far more expensive and complex technologies. This latest order reflects the excellent performance and reliability of Sentinel and we will continue to work closely with the customer during system commissioning and installation.’

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