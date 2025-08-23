To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan entrusts USVs with task of deterring a PLA amphibious invasion

23rd August 2025 - 08:10 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch, New Zealand

RSS

This is the Kuai-Chi unmanned surface vessel developed by NCSIST. It is a prime candidate to be mass produced. (Photo: Taiwan MND)

Drawing lessons from Ukraine’s Black Sea experience, Taiwan is investing heavily in unmanned surface vessels to strengthen its asymmetric defence strategy against potential PLA amphibious assaults.

Cognisant of Ukraine’s combat experience in the Black Sea during the ongoing war with Russia, Taiwan is feverishly working to develop and field new types of unmanned surface vessels (USV). It hopes that such unmanned systems, as part of a wider asymmetric-warfare approach, will help deter any People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invasion of Taiwan.

Tin Pak, at Taiwan’s National Defense University, commented in a report for the US-based Center for Maritime Strategy: “Taiwan has been closely monitoring developments in the Black Sea. Recognising the criticality of unmanned warfare in any future conflict, Taiwan has invested large sums in expanding its

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

