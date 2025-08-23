Taiwan entrusts USVs with task of deterring a PLA amphibious invasion
Cognisant of Ukraine’s combat experience in the Black Sea during the ongoing war with Russia, Taiwan is feverishly working to develop and field new types of unmanned surface vessels (USV). It hopes that such unmanned systems, as part of a wider asymmetric-warfare approach, will help deter any People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invasion of Taiwan.
Tin Pak, at Taiwan’s National Defense University, commented in a report for the US-based Center for Maritime Strategy: “Taiwan has been closely monitoring developments in the Black Sea. Recognising the criticality of unmanned warfare in any future conflict, Taiwan has invested large sums in expanding its
