Singapore to upgrade Super Rapid 76mm guns with Strales system
The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has said it will upgrade its existing Leonardo 76mm Super Rapid guns “in a cost-effective manner” with the Strales system as the forces aims to engage threats posed by the growing number of drones within the maritime domain.
“With the proliferation of technologies and unmanned systems, there is also a need for us to develop innovative and practical solutions to counter threats arising from these systems,” said RSN Chief Rear Admiral Sean Wat.
“To deal with threats posed by drones, both in the air and surface domains, the RSN will be progressively upgrading our ships with
