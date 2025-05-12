To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore to upgrade Super Rapid 76mm guns with Strales system

12th May 2025 - 11:45 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

The Strales system has an effective operating range of 8km. (Photo: Chen Chuanren)

A total of 28 active surface ships will receive the upgrades to their weaponry to help them combat the growing threat from UAVs.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has said it will upgrade its existing Leonardo 76mm Super Rapid guns “in a cost-effective manner” with the Strales system as the forces aims to engage threats posed by the growing number of drones within the maritime domain.

“With the proliferation of technologies and unmanned systems, there is also a need for us to develop innovative and practical solutions to counter threats arising from these systems,” said RSN Chief Rear Admiral Sean Wat.

“To deal with threats posed by drones, both in the air and surface domains, the RSN will be progressively upgrading our ships with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us