Singapore rolls out souped-up maritime sense-making system

Singapore is in the process of introducing an enhanced version of its maritime sense-making system.

The system will allow the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and other maritime security agencies to pick up potential seaborne terrorist threats using data analytics and decision support engines.

Housed at the Singapore Maritime Crisis Centre at Changi Naval Base, and developed in partnership with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and DSO National Laboratories, the sense-making platform collates and screens numerous government and open-source information such as crew and cargo manifests and AIS data.

Other data points include the RSN’s Information Fusion Centre …