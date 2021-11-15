Singapore rolls out souped-up maritime sense-making system

Diamond in the rough (Opinion)
The speed, manoeuvrability and endurance of destroyers are an asset to any deploying force. However, technical issues can put these formidable ships out of action, making them little more than expensive flotsam.
Singapore is in the process of introducing an enhanced version of its maritime sense-making system.
The system will allow the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and other maritime security agencies to pick up potential seaborne terrorist threats using data analytics and decision support engines.
Housed at the Singapore Maritime Crisis Centre at Changi Naval Base, and developed in partnership with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and DSO National Laboratories, the sense-making platform collates and screens numerous government and open-source information such as crew and cargo manifests and AIS data.
Other data points include the RSN’s Information Fusion Centre …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The speed, manoeuvrability and endurance of destroyers are an asset to any deploying force. However, technical issues can put these formidable ships out of action, making them little more than expensive flotsam.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has released its Q3 2021 report, showing limited growth from Q3 2020.
Two offshore patrol vessels for the Nigerian Navy will reportedly feature indigenous systems and technology transfer from Dearsan. The Turkish shipbuilder will hope for better luck in the African market, though, following problems implementing deals in Libya and Sudan.
DASA is testing commercial-off-the-shelf technologies on a supersized uncrewed underwater vessel.
An EW contract marks a first phase of a wider project to enhance the capabilities of UK RN frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.
The Type 054A/P, of which Pakistan has ordered four from China, will be Islamabad's most sophisticated warship to date.