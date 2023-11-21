To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore orders new OPVs for renewed maritime security force

21st November 2023 - 06:20 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The Republic of Singapore Navy has selected the Fassmer OPV 86 design for its new purpose-built vessels for the MRSF that will replace the ageing Sentinel-class MRSVs. These will arrive two years later than expected, however. (Photo: Fassmer)

The Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has ordered new Offshore Patrol Vessels from German shipbuilder Fassmer to modernise its maritime security forces.

The Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on 20 November 2023 that it had ordered four new Offshore Patrol Vessels based on a proven design operated by the German Bundespolizei (Federal Police) which will replace the existing four Sentinel-class Maritime Security Response Vessels (MSRVs) operated by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

Singapore has a newly restructured Maritime Security Command with a new Maritime Security and Response Flotilla (MSRF) established in 2021 designed to better counter evolving maritime threats that are growing in scale and complexity. The new OPVs will improve on the capabilities offered by the MSRVs Sentinel, Guardian, Protector and Bastion

