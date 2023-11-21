Singapore orders new OPVs for renewed maritime security force
The Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on 20 November 2023 that it had ordered four new Offshore Patrol Vessels based on a proven design operated by the German Bundespolizei (Federal Police) which will replace the existing four Sentinel-class Maritime Security Response Vessels (MSRVs) operated by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).
Singapore has a newly restructured Maritime Security Command with a new Maritime Security and Response Flotilla (MSRF) established in 2021 designed to better counter evolving maritime threats that are growing in scale and complexity. The new OPVs will improve on the capabilities offered by the MSRVs Sentinel, Guardian, Protector and Bastion
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Systematic selected to provide C2 solution for German F126 Frigates
The F126 frigate-class has been developed under the MKS 180 frigate programme for the German Navy and has been designed to produce one of the largest German surface warships in more than seven decades.
-
Italy finally funds naval missile projects
The Italian MoD’s multi-year programme documents (DPP) detailing its current and planned acquisition projects has provided new details of funding for its 2023–25 naval missile programmes.
-
French Navy gets reach to receive next batch of amphibious landing crafts
There has been slow progress getting the first pair of Engins de Debarquement Amphibie – Standards (EDA-S) amphibious landing craft into service with the French Navy but this has been expected to change.