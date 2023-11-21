Singapore orders new OPVs for renewed maritime security force

The Republic of Singapore Navy has selected the Fassmer OPV 86 design for its new purpose-built vessels for the MRSF that will replace the ageing Sentinel-class MRSVs. These will arrive two years later than expected, however. (Photo: Fassmer)

The Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has ordered new Offshore Patrol Vessels from German shipbuilder Fassmer to modernise its maritime security forces.