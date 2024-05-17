Singapore Navy receives new RO/RO civil resource ship

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has received its new civil resource ship, MV Mentor, a roll on-roll off (RO/RO) ship. The vessel was delivered under a commercially-owned and commercially-operated arrangement for the navy’s training and sealift requirements. MV Mentor replaced MV Avatarwhich ended its 20-year lease in July 2023.

Open-source data showed the 193m ship was built in 2003 and has a gross tonnage of 23,235 tons. The vessel is larger than the MV Avatar which measures 173.5m and weighs 15,893 tons. MV Mentoralso provides a 3,000-lane meter RO/RO space, providing enough space for about 160