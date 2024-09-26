Singapore commissions first pair of Type 218SG submarines
The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has commissioned its first pair of Invincible-class Type 218SG submarines, bringing the boats into active service five years after the first boat was launched.
RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable were commissioned concurrently on September 24 at Changi Naval Base. The date also marks the 25th year of RSN submarine operation.
Two other boats, Illustrious and Inimitable, remain with thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) in Kiel, Germany, for training and sea trials.
Impeccable was first delivered to Singapore via a floating dock in July 2023 for localised sea trials. Invincible arrived in August
