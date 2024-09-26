To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore commissions first pair of Type 218SG submarines

26th September 2024 - 08:12 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

Singapore’s RSS Invincible at its commissioning event at Changi Naval Base. (Photo: Ministry of Defence, Singapore)

Built by tkMS in Germany, Singapore’s Invincible-class Type 218SG submarines have a submerged weight of 2,200 tons and measure 70m.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has commissioned its first pair of Invincible-class Type 218SG submarines, bringing the boats into active service five years after the first boat was launched.

RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable were commissioned concurrently on September 24 at Changi Naval Base. The date also marks the 25th year of RSN submarine operation.

Two other boats, Illustrious and Inimitable, remain with thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) in Kiel, Germany, for training and sea trials.

Impeccable was first delivered to Singapore via a floating dock in July 2023 for localised sea trials. Invincible arrived in August

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard's Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems.

Read full bio

