To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore to buy more littoral ships and upgrade patrol vessels

3rd March 2020 - 02:00 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

In a bid to increase its capacity to protect Singapore’s sovereign waters and counter a spike in sea robberies, the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Maritime Security Task Force is looking to acquire new purpose-built ships to supplement eight Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessels (LMVs).

At the parliamentary Committee of Supply debate, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said these ships will be acquired and delivered in the next few years, although he did not specify numbers for the programme.

An ‘indicative design’ drawing provided by the MoD showed a ship with a similar structural design to the LMV, but with a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us