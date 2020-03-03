Singapore to buy more littoral ships and upgrade patrol vessels

In a bid to increase its capacity to protect Singapore’s sovereign waters and counter a spike in sea robberies, the Republic of Singapore Navy’s Maritime Security Task Force is looking to acquire new purpose-built ships to supplement eight Independence-class Littoral Mission Vessels (LMVs).

At the parliamentary Committee of Supply debate, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said these ships will be acquired and delivered in the next few years, although he did not specify numbers for the programme.

An ‘indicative design’ drawing provided by the MoD showed a ship with a similar structural design to the LMV, but with a