Senators criticise USN budget manoeuvring

Austal launches first-of-class patrol boat for Australia
Amidst delays in Australia's Arafura-class OPVs, the interim capability of the Evolved Cape class becomes even more paramount.
In the explanatory notes of the Senate Appropriations Committee defence spending bill released on 18 October, lawmakers cited a request from the USN to break a multi-year procurement (MYP) contract for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) destroyer while also listing procurement of the destroyer as the service’s top unfunded priority.
Committee members wrote that they are 'concerned that this continues a trend by the Navy to submit budgets to the Congress that deliberately underfund programmes deemed by the Navy to be critical, with the expectation that the congressional appropriations committees will restore funds for these programmes within the budget allocation for the Department of …
To resupply naval bases in its southwest archipelago, Japan is building two coastal tankers.
The contract in the UK for the provision of strategic sealift capability expires at the end of 2024.
The RN’s oldest frigate has trialled some of the service’s latest technologies at sea.
A dozen speedboats are being built for the French Navy by Ufast to avoid a USS Cole-style attack.
Earlier this month, two RN OPVs, HMS Tamar and Spey, arrived in San Diego, and the ships have already begun engagement activities.