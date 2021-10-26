Senators criticise USN budget manoeuvring

In the explanatory notes of the Senate Appropriations Committee defence spending bill released on 18 October, lawmakers cited a request from the USN to break a multi-year procurement (MYP) contract for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) destroyer while also listing procurement of the destroyer as the service’s top unfunded priority.

Committee members wrote that they are 'concerned that this continues a trend by the Navy to submit budgets to the Congress that deliberately underfund programmes deemed by the Navy to be critical, with the expectation that the congressional appropriations committees will restore funds for these programmes within the budget allocation for the Department of …