Selex wins ANZAC-Class frigate communications work

How far will the US Navy’s FF(X) design deviate from the Legend-class?
The new frigate class’s focus on modularity, speed to build and enhanced armament align with the priorities of the US Navy’s Golden Fleet.
Selex ES will provide and support modernised communications systems for the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) eight ANZAC-Class frigates as part of a $188 million contract awarded by the Australian Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO).
The upgrade work is being conducted under the SEA1442 Phase 4 programme.
Selex ES will provide an integrated suite of communications capabilities for the ANZAC-class frigates. The solution involves enhanced external RF communications and internal tactical communications equipment, the provision of a high-data-rate-line-of-sight bearer capacity and the introduction of a modern communications management system.
The systems will be supported by the newly established Selex ES Australia under a separate five-year contract valued at nearly $18 million. The company has been established to play a leading role in the delivery and support of the programme and will be the focal point for the transfer of skills and experience to Australian industry.
Fabrizio Giulianini, CEO, Selex ES, said: ‘Key to the Selex ES team’s solution is investment in Australia. We're transferring knowledge and skills to local industry and developing a regional engineering and support facility through Selex ES Australia, building an Australian sovereign capability in naval communications systems integration.
‘In the future, we're also looking to increasingly sub-contract high value-added work to Australian industry as our technology transfer programmes progress. The ANZAC fleet will benefit from a quantum leap forwards in communications capability from a system based on the one we've successfully proven with allied navies.’
The capability upgrade will lay the foundation of a maritime architecture critical to future RAN tactical communications. It will also contribute towards the Australian Defence Force’s network-centric warfare concept in the maritime environment, helping reach the goal of a networked RAN.
The first upgraded ship is planned to enter service in 2018.
The US Navy is set to invest $30 billion in artificial intelligence, cyber, space and autonomy research and development efforts in FY2026 as the force rethinks how it fights in light of China’s naval rise.
The US Coast Guard is expected to acquire new aircraft, helicopters, vessels and ISR sensors this fiscal year using resources from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Recent developments in France and the UK highlight how autonomous helicopters are becoming central to naval force design as navies seek to integrate crewed and uncrewed systems at sea.
The platforms will be tested in multiple missions to define performance requirements for a coming acquisition programme.
As HII prepares to deliver its latest AI-enabled uncrewed surface vessel later this year, its major UK facility expansion aligns with the UK Royal Navy’s plans for a hybrid fleet.