Second patrol vessel for Bulgaria enters production

Last week, NVL Group and its local partner MTG Dolphin began production of the second modular multipurpose patrol vessel (MMPV) for the Bulgarian Navy.

NVL Group is managing the production of two MMPVs for Bulgaria at the MTG Dolphin yard in Varna.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in Q3 of 2025, and the second will follow a year later, in 2026.

Related Articles

Keel laid for first Bulgarian Navy MMPV at MTG Dolphin

Bulgarian Navy Commander RAdm Kiril Mihaylov said: ‘This ship will give the opportunity to Bulgarian naval sailors to fulfil all tasks for defending national maritime interests and to successfully participate in allied operations and missions.‘

Based on the Lürssen OPV-90 design, the two vessels under the project will measure 90m long and displace 2,300t.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the cost of each ship to be $236.5 million.

The MMPVs will replace obsolescent ex-Soviet vessels, including two Pauk II-class (Project 1241PE) anti-submarine corvettes and one Tarantul III-class (Project 1241.1M) corvette.