Keel laid for first Bulgarian Navy MMPV at MTG Dolphin

On 17 June, the keel for the first Bulgarian Navy Multipurpose Modular Patrol Vessel (MMPV) was laid at the MTG Dolphin yard in Varna.

Based on the Lürssen OPV-90 design, the two vessels under the project will measure 90m long and displace 2,300t. The first keel block for the ship weighed 47t. Shephard Defence Insight estimates the cost of each ship to be $236.5 million.

A deal for the two vessels between the Bulgarian MoD and Germany's Lürssen Werft, which established a Bulgarian subsidiary called NVL, was reached in November 2020.

The ships are being built in Bulgaria by MTG Dolphin as a subcontractor to NVL Group.

During the ceremony, Bulgarian Navy Commander RAdm Kiril Mihaylov announced the first of the two MMPVs would inherit the name of the historical Bulgarian Navy torpedo boat Hrabri, meaning ‘brave’.