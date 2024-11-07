To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SEA teams up with Terma for international countermeasures sales

7th November 2024 - 12:35 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

Illustrative image of how C-Guard Mk II with Ancilia works. (Image: SEA)

International teaming has bought trainable anti-electronic warfare technology to a global market.

In March 2024, SEA signed a £170 million (US$218 million) deal with the UK’s Ministry of Defence for the use of its Ancilia electronic warfare countermeasures solution on modern Type 26 and Type 31 frigates, and on the UK’s Type 45 destroyers. 

The company used its presence at Euronaval in Paris this week to announce it would now sell Ancilia internationally, following a strategic teaming agreement with Terma, a company with a similar place in the broader international market.

Terma already had a countermeasures product in the international market that was well-known – C-Guard. That will now be augmented with Ancilia and

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard.

Read full bio

