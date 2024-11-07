SEA teams up with Terma for international countermeasures sales

In March 2024, SEA signed a £170 million (US$218 million) deal with the UK’s Ministry of Defence for the use of its Ancilia electronic warfare countermeasures solution on modern Type 26 and Type 31 frigates, and on the UK’s Type 45 destroyers.

The company used its presence at Euronaval in Paris this week to announce it would now sell Ancilia internationally, following a strategic teaming agreement with Terma, a company with a similar place in the broader international market.

Terma already had a countermeasures product in the international market that was well-known – C-Guard. That will now be augmented with Ancilia and