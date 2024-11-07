SEA teams up with Terma for international countermeasures sales
In March 2024, SEA signed a £170 million (US$218 million) deal with the UK’s Ministry of Defence for the use of its Ancilia electronic warfare countermeasures solution on modern Type 26 and Type 31 frigates, and on the UK’s Type 45 destroyers.
The company used its presence at Euronaval in Paris this week to announce it would now sell Ancilia internationally, following a strategic teaming agreement with Terma, a company with a similar place in the broader international market.
Terma already had a countermeasures product in the international market that was well-known – C-Guard. That will now be augmented with Ancilia and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Naval Group launches first-of-its-kind uncrewed surface vessel for warships at Euronaval
The Seaquest S is a modular add-on that enhances situational awareness – and could do much more.
-
How complete is your Recognised Maritime Picture?
Deploy SitaWare Maritime to master your situational awareness above and below the waves
-
Belgium and the Netherlands sign up for BAE Systems’ naval gun
The Bofors 40Mk4, a compact and lightweight naval gun system, has been designed for anti-aircraft and anti-surface warfare operations to act against air, land and sea-based threats.