Sagem announces new EOMS-NG maritime order
Sagem will supply its Electro-Optical Multifunction System – New Generation (EOMS-NG) for four large French navy amphibious and projection vessels being built by the French naval shipyard DCNS. The company signed a new contract that will see the equipment installed in 2014.
The vessels include three Mistral class BPC ships and the Siroco TCD 1, with each ship to be equipped with two EOMS-NG systems.
EOMS-NG is day-night, multifunction, gyrostabilized optronic system designed to provide functionality over 360°, including infrared surveillance, identification, tracking, laser range-finding and fire control.
The system is controlled from two consoles operating in tandem from the ship's close air defence bridge, assisting in the assessment of the ship's immediate environment and the control of self-defence weapons. It also helps to enhance the safety of helicopter operations. The concept based on high-rate panoramic shots gives it the observation capability equivalent to 100 fixed cameras.
According to the company, the EOMS-NG system is also in production for six French navy Floréal class surveillance frigates and the six Baynunah class corvettes to be deployed by the United Arab Emirates. It is integrated in the DCNS's new Gowind class offshore patrol vessel, L'Adroit. The Vampir-NG panoramic surveillance version has been ordered for Australia's LHD helicopter carriers and air defence destroyers, as well as Anzac class frigates for Australia and New Zealand.
