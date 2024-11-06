Naval Group launches first-of-its-kind uncrewed surface vessel for warships at Euronaval

Naval Group launched the world’s first uncrewed surface vessel designed for use as part of a warship’s capabilities at Euronaval in Paris.

The so-called Seaquest S will be a joint endeavour between Naval Group, Sirenha and the Couach shipyard.

Aurore Neuschwander, executive VP for drones, uncrewed systems and underwater weapons at Naval Group, said that drones would increasingly have a role to play in naval combat.

“In recent combat theatres, be it in the air, on land or now at sea, the robotisation of the battlefield has showed the full effectiveness of this kind of combat,” said Neuschwander. “Yes,